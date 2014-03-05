DUBAI, March 5 Dubai World, one of
the emirate's big state-owned conglomerates, has prepaid $284.5
million to creditors under its $25 billion debt restructuring
plan, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The conglomerate obtained money for the prepayment from
asset sales, said the sources who declined to be named because
the matter isn't public.
Under the terms of the restructuring deal, cash raised from
asset sales above a threshold of $300 million is to be
distributed to creditors as early repayments, one source said.
A Dubai World spokesman declined to comment.