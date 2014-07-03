By David French
| DUBAI, July 3
DUBAI, July 3 Dubai World, one of the
emirate's big state-owned conglomerates, has made a second early
repayment worth around $300 million under its $25 billion debt
restructuring plan, sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The payment - made at the end of June - came from the
proceeds of asset sales completed by the firm and follows an
initial sum of $284.5 million returned in March to creditors,
which include dozens of local and international lenders.
A spokesman for Dubai World declined to comment.
A top executive in the emirate, Mohammed al-Shaibani, told
Reuters earlier this year that Dubai World planned to make
further early debt repayments after the March payment, as well
as meet the first scheduled repayment under the restructuring
plan - $4.4 billion due in May 2015.
Dubai World ran into trouble during the emirate's 2009
property market collapse, forcing it into one of the Middle
East's largest-ever debt restructurings.
Its fortunes have begun to rebound in line with the wider
Dubai economy, which has seen key industries like tourism and
logistics boom and real estate prices recover from their nadir.
Other Dubai state-linked entities have also announced
positive debt news in recent days, with developer Nakheel
saying it would pay all of its $1.5 billion
outstanding debts under its restructuring plan by August, while
real estate finance firm Amlak confirmed a new
proposal had been put to creditors on $2.7 billion of debt.
"Dubai's recovery from the excesses that led to the 2009
bust is well entrenched, broadening and gaining pace,"
Jean-Michel Saliba, economist for the Middle East and North
Africa at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, said in a July 3 note.
"There is steady, yet uneven, progress in Dubai
government-related entities (GREs) deleveraging. The real estate
recovery and improved banking sector liquidity have given
breathing space to GREs," he said, adding a mixture of internal
cash generation, asset sales and refinancings would be among the
factors to help Dubai meet its large overall debt pile.
(Editing by Mark Potter)