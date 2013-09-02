DUBAI, Sept 2 Dubai World, the
state-owned conglomerate that completed a $25 billion debt
restructuring in 2011, named on Monday Ziad Makkawi as the new
chief executive for its investment arm, Istithmar World.
Makkawi replaces Andy Watson, who has been chief executive
of Istithmar since 2010, Dubai World said in a statement. Watson
will remain in his role as the group managing director of Dubai
World, the company added.
A veteran banking and investment professional in the region,
Makkawi had set up asset management firm Algebra Capital in
Dubai which he sold to Franklin Templeton in 2010.
He has previously worked with Dubai-based Shuaa Capital
and J.P. Morgan Chase Inc, the statement said.
Dubai rocked global markets in November 2009 when it asked
to restructure $25 billion of debts built up by the conglomerate
during a boom period in the mid-2000s, where they invested in
assets ranging from hospitality to logistics.
Istithmar World's investment portfolio spans consumer,
industrial and financial services, hotels and commercial
property sectors. Among its assets are the Atlantis resort in
Dubai, entertainment group Cirque du Soleil, and the Mandarin
Oriental hotel in New York .
