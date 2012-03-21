DUBAI, March 21 Dubai Aluminium Corp (Dubal) saw
net profits jump 65 percent year on year to a record 3.52
billion dirham ($953 million) in 2011, the government-owned
smelter said on Wednesday.
Dubal's record profits were thanks largely to a 28.5 percent
year on year increase in gross sales to 11.14 billion ($3.03
billion), making it one of the most profitable Dubai government
businesses.
"Reducing budgeted capital expenditures and maintaining
tight working capital control contributed significantly to
achieving improved cash generation from operating activities and
free cash flow," chief executive Abdulla Kalban said in a
statement.
The company, which began operations in 1979 and now has a
production capacity of over one million metric tonnes a year,
said higher aluminium prices and increased revenues from its
share in the Emirates Aluminium smelter near Abu Dhabi also
helped drive income to record levels last year.
Aluminium smelting is one of man's most energy-hungry
inventions, depending on continuous supplies of large amounts of
electricity - largely fueled by gas in the United Arab Emirates.
The emergence of aluminium smelting across the Gulf, often
driven by artificially low, government-set gas prices for
industry, is a key factor behind soaring gas demand and imports
into the region.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
