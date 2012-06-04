DUBAI, June 4 The United Arab Emirates' economy grew 4.2 percent in inflation-adjusted terms last year, Economy Minister Sultan bin Saeed al-Mansouri said on Monday.

Real gross domestic product of the UAE, one of the world's top five oil exporters, expanded a revised 1.3 percent in 2010. In April this year, the International Monetary Fund estimated the country's 2011 GDP growth at 4.9 percent.