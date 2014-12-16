DUBAI Dec 16 Ups and downs in stock markets are
normal and markets tend eventually to resume their upward
trends, United Arab Emirates economy minister Sultan bin Saeed
al-Mansouri said on Tuesday.
Mansouri, who is also chairman of the Securities and
Commodities Authority, the UAE's market regulator, was issuing a
statement to reassure investors after the country's stock
markets plunged on Tuesday, partly in response to sliding oil
prices.
Dubai's main equities index closed 7.3 percent
lower, bringing its losses this month to 28 percent, while the
Abu Dhabi market tumbled 6.9 percent.
Mansouri said the UAE's economy and corporate profit growth
were strong, and that oil's share of the economy was less than
30 percent.
He urged investors to base their decisions on careful
analysis and act rationally. He did not announce any concrete
new steps to support the markets.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)