ABU DHABI Feb 29 Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), one of the top five global producers, said its net profit fell by nearly half in 2015, weighed down by weak prices and a slowdown in China.

EGA, owned by Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala and Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), made a net profit of 1.9 billion dirhams ($517.7 million) in 2015, down 49 percent from 3.7 billion dirhams a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Revenue fell to 18.7 billion dirhams in 2015 from 19.8 billion dirhams the previous year.

"Last year was challenging for the aluminium industry, largely due to global macro-economic uncertainty, growth slowdown in China, a stronger US dollar and falling oil prices," Abdulla Kalban, EGA's chief executive, said.

The benchmark three-month aluminium price has tumbled nearly 30 percent in the past year to six-and-a-half year lows, pressured by output exceeding demand.

China's production of aluminium is expected to be 2-2.5 million tonnes higher than the country's consumption in 2016, resulting in a global oversupply of up to 1 million tonnes, Norse Hydro, a top global producer said in December

EGA sold 2.4 million tonnes of aluminium in 2015 to more than 250 customers, up 4 percent from the previous year.

The firm concluded an 18 billion dirhams conventional loan facility and Islamic commodity murabaha facility with banks to prepay existing facilities held by Emal and fund its growth plans, the statement said.

EGA was created in 2013 from the merger of state-owned aluminium companies, Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) and Abu Dhabi's Emirates Aluminium (Emal).

United Arab Emirates-based EGA also owns Guinea Alumina Corporation, a bauxite mine and alumina refinery development project in West Africa and is currently developing an alumina refinery in the UAE. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Adrian Croft)