DUBAI Dec 17 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank, has emerged as the frontrunner to buy BNP Paribas'
Egyptian retail business, three sources familiar with
the matter said, in a deal likely to raise $400-500 million for
the French lender.
BNP, France's biggest listed bank, put its retail banking
business in Egypt on the block in June, seeking to shore up its
capital base and exit non-core operations.
The sale attracted interest among large regional lenders
including ENBD and Morocco's Attijariwafabank, which
were looking to gain a foothold in Egypt.
ENBD's offer for the business was highest in a second round
of bidding that took place earlier in December, the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter has not
been made public.
A spokesman for the Dubai bank declined to comment, as did
BNP Paribas. Officials at Attijari were not immediately
available for comment.
