* Eibor slide outpaces Libor, contrasts with Saudi
* UAE banks flush with deposits
* Lending growth still slow
* Central bank has been urging lower rates
* Banker says no link to Libor scandal
By Martin Dokoupil and David French
DUBAI, July 30 A sudden tumble of interbank
lending rates to multi-year lows in the United Arab Emirates is
narrowing the gap between UAE rates and those in major related
markets, and the trend may have further to run, bankers say.
They cite several reasons, including the global move toward
lower rates and loose liquidity in the UAE market. Either way,
it appears to be good news for the UAE central bank, which has
repeatedly urged banks to lower their quotes in recent years.
After moving sideways from last August to the start of July,
the three-month Emirates interbank offered rate was
fixed at 1.375 percent on Monday. That was a tad higher than
Saturday's 1.369 percent, which was the lowest level since May
2004, but down from 1.526 percent at the start of July.
The three-month U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate
, at 0.447 percent on Friday, has also been on a
downward path since late June. Because the UAE dirham is
pegged to the dollar, there is pressure for the rates to move in
tandem.
But Libor has dropped only about 2 basis points this month,
much more slowly than Eibor. And UAE interbank rates have been
going in the opposite direction than those in neighbouring Saudi
Arabia; the equivalent three-month Saudi rate, at
0.948 percent on Monday, has been on the rise since last
September. It is up about 17 bps so far this year and close to
its highest level since April 2009. The Saudi riyal is
also pegged to the dollar.
DOWNTREND
Global conditions are one factor behind the downtrend in the
UAE. With countries such as Germany and France selling
short-term debt at negative interest rates, and traders
speculating the European Central Bank may begin full-fledged
quantitative easing, it has become harder to justify high Eibor
quotes.
More importantly, liquidity conditions in the UAE banking
system are very loose and there appears to be no immediate
prospect of a rise in funding demand large enough to change
this.
"The market is very liquid at the moment and there is quite
a big differential between Eibor and, say Libor and even Saibor,
so the gap has some room to narrow in good liquidity
conditions," said Liz Martins, a senior regional economist at
HSBC.
An Abu Dhabi-based treasury official at a commercial bank
said: "For the last two months, there has hardly been any
interbank activity because the banks have plenty of liquidity.
"This has affected the rates and I expect the trend to
continue for some time, depending on what happens globally, with
a gradual decline in rates going forward."
Deposit growth in the UAE banking system has been outpacing
lending growth for this year as a whole. Although deposits fell
1.2 percent month-on-month to 1.13 trillion dirhams ($307.7
billion) in May, the second month in a row of falls according to
the latest central bank data, it is not clear that a downtrend
has started.
A range of evidence, including a rise in foreign investment
in Dubai's real estate market, suggests the emirate continues to
attract inflows of money. Any further turmoil in Western markets
may prompt local people to bring money back to the UAE, where
banks are mostly better capitalised than they are in the West.
Meanwhile, lending growth in the UAE remains slow, partly
because of sluggish demand from the real estate sector, which
still faces excess supply left over from the 2008-2010 property
crash. Total loans in the UAE grew a mere 2.5 percent from a
year earlier in May.
Lending growth is the main difference between the UAE and
the booming Saudi banking system. Bank lending growth to the
Saudi private sector hit 13 percent on an annual basis in May.
"This move in Saibor reflects the high economic activity in
Saudi - with all these projects attracting business, Saudi is
becoming like a big workshop," said Abdulwahid al-Matar, head of
trading at Saudi Hollandi Bank.
"We are going to see more demand from banks for client
deposits to cover their ratios."
LIBOR
Another factor that may conceivably affect Eibor rates in
the UAE is the Libor scandal in Britain. After Barclays
was fined by U.S. and British regulators for attempting to
manipulate Libor, the bank has decided to withdraw from the
12-member panel providing quotes for Eibor; it will exit after
completing a mandatory three-month notice period.
There has been no suggestion that Barclays tried to
manipulate Eibor. Asked about any linkage of Eibor's drop to the
Libor scandal, the Abu Dhabi treasury official said: "This is
quite independent from that."
Nevertheless, the setting of Eibor rates, like the setting
of indicative interbank rates around the world, looks likely to
occur in a more cautious and circumspect atmosphere than it used
to, as banks worry about the consequences of being associated
with any wrongdoing.
In this atmosphere, it is possible that some banks could
decide to submit more conservative Eibor quotes and heed any
official pressure for lower rates - potentially helping the
downtrend in Eibor to continue.