DUBAI Nov 28 Emaar Properties,
Dubai's largest real estate developer, has banned estate agents
from reselling homes before completion to bring more stability
to a market still recovering from a 2009 crash.
A strong rebound in the Dubai property market over the last
year has resulted in several investors "flipping" their assets -
buying and selling unbuilt properties in quick succession to
make speculative profits.
Emaar said on Thursday it had observed a number of estate
agents buying property for onward sales to end-users.
"Therefore, Emaar has asked the real estate agents to not
resell off-plan properties until the unit is completed and
handed over," the company said in a statement.
"This is also aimed at providing more stability to the real
estate market and to minimise the adverse impact due to heavy
speculative practices," it added.
The ban does not apply to individual investors, who can
still buy and sell homes before they are completed.
After slumping by more than 50 percent as a bubble burst in
2009-2010, pushing Dubai close to a debt default, residential
real estate prices are recovering, rising about 20 percent this
year thanks partly to an influx of foreign money.
The International Monetary Fund warned in July that the
authorities might need to intervene to prevent another real
estate market bubble from forming.
Emaar's Chairman, Mohamed Alabbar, warned earlier this year
that the practice of buying speculatively for quick resale
needed to be controlled.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)