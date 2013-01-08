DUBAI Jan 8 Dubai's Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest listed property developer, has awarded the contract to build the sixth hotel in its Address brand to Brookfield Multiplex Construction, it said in a bourse filing on Tuesday.

No value for the contract was given in the statement.

The Address The BLVD will include 200 hotel rooms and 523 serviced residences and will be located close to the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)