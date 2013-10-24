* Q3 net profit 581 mln dirhams vs 387 mln dirhams yr-ago

* Results handily beat analysts' forecasts

* Q3 revenue 2.35 bln dirhams vs 1.64 bln dirhams in Q3 2012

* Dubai home sales value up 3 times year-one-year (Recasts lead, adds details, chairman comments)

DUBAI, Oct 24 Emaar Properties, Dubai's largest property firm, lifted net profit by over 50 percent in the third quarter as its hotels and mall business rode a tourism boom and a new building spree after four years of stagnation.

Earnings in the quarter ending Sept.30 rose to 581 million dirhams ($158.2 million), better than expected and compared with 387.5 million in the corresponding period in 2012, the company said in a statement on Dubai's bourse.

The builder of the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, said the number of shoppers flocking to its glitzy malls had mushroomed, with footfall at the Dubai Mall, the world's biggest, up by almost a quarter to over 55 million in the first nine months of 2013.

The developer has announced a series of new projects in Dubai including state-linked plans for a mega-city that will include over 100 hotels, as the emirate recovers from a four-year slump.

Property prices in Dubai tumbled by more than 50 percent from their peak in 2008 after the global economic slowdown. The emirate has recovered over the last year helped by a safe haven status following the region's Arab Spring uprisings.

"Our new developments, in real estate, malls, and hospitality, underline our strategic approach to supporting Dubai's all-round growth," said Mohamed Alabbar, the chairman of Emaar Properties.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts had predicted on average net profit of 449.9 million dirhams.

The developer said total sales of its Dubai projects for the nine months ending Sept. 30 nearly tripled to more than 9 billion dirhams compared with the same period in 2012.

Revenue for the quarter was 2.35 billion dirhams, up 43 percent from 1.64 billion.

Recurring revenue from its malls and hotels accounted for 44 percent of revenue in the first nine months.

Residential house prices in the emirate have climbed 22 percent over the past year - higher than any major global market, a report by property consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) said in October.

However, the price rise is unsustainable and the market may see a correction over the next 12 months, the report said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair and David Cowell)