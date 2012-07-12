BRIEF-Arthaland Corp board approves 207.1 mln pesos loan
* Board approved loan obtained from signature office property, inc. In amount of 207.1 million pesos with a maturity date on 31 dec 2018.
DUBAI, July 12 Dubai's Emaar Properties has priced a $500 mln seven-year Islamic bond, or sukuk, lead managers said on Thursday, its first debt issue of 2012.
The sukuk priced at par and carried a profit rate of 6.4 percent, the document from lead banks said. The profit rate was equivalent to 519.3 basis points over midswaps.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Standard Chartered Plc , HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank, Qatar's Barwa Bank, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank and Dubai's Noor Islamic Bank were mandated on the deal.
* Seeks members' nod to issue shares worth upto 10 billion rupees