ABU DHABI Dec 12 Emirates Aluminium
(Emal), a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and Dubai
Aluminium (Dubal), plans to invest $3.8 billion for its phase
two development as it ramps up production to become the single
largest greenfield smelter in the world, its chief executive
said.
"Phase two, which we have just started rolling will have an
investment of $3.8 billion," Saeed Fadhel Mazrouei told a forum
of United Arab Emirates and German businesses in Abu Dhabi on
Monday.
The first phase investment totalled $5.7 billion he said.
German companies are actively involved in building Emal's
facilities with 23 German firms securing contracts worth $243
million in the first phase. In the second phase, German
companies have already bagged contracts worth $184 million, he
said.
Emal has received loan facilities of $220 million from the
German Export Credit agency, Mazrouei also said.
Current production is 750,000 tonnes per year, rising to
800,000 tonnes by the end of 2012, he said.
Production will rise further to 1.4 million tonnes annually
when phase two gets operational in 2014, he said.
In August, Emal said it had awarded $700 million in
contracts for an expansion project it plans to complete by 2014.
Emal's products are exported to 280 companies in 36
countries, Mazrouei said.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)