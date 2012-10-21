DUBAI Oct 21 Dubai-based Emirates District
Cooling (Emicool), a joint venture between Dubai Investments
and Union Properties, signed a 793 million
dirham ($216 million) Islamic loan guaranteed by both parents, a
statement said on Sunday.
Structured in a sharia-compliant manner, the facility runs
for ten years, according to the statement from Mashreq
, one of the banks providing finance.
The cash will be used to refinance a 668 million dirham
bridge loan and other facilities raised with banks on an
individual basis, which funded construction of cooling plants in
the Motor City and Dubai Investment Park areas of the emirate.
The facility will "help realise our long-term expansion
goals such as investing in infrastructure", Abdul Aziz Bin Yagub
Alserkal, chairman of Emicool, said in the statement.
The seven banks which participated in the original bridge
loan signed up to the new transaction, the Mashreq statement
said, although it didn't name the other banks.
Dubai's district cooling companies provide air conditioning
using a central production point to feed chilled air into areas
and buildings, as opposed to using separate conditioning units
in individual rooms, which would be much more expensive.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)