DUBAI, March 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, may price a benchmark-size subordinated bond as
early as Monday, a document from lead managers said, with the
instrument aimed at boosting the bank's supplementary capital.
Initial price guidance for the deal, which has a ten-year
lifespan but which can be redeemed by the borrower at the end of
the fifth year, has been set in the low 5 percent area.
Books are open for the dollar-denominated transaction, the
document added. Benchmark-size deals are traditionally worth at
least $500 million.
Emirates NBD has mandated itself along with Citigroup,
HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Societe Generale
and Standard Chartered to arrange the bond.
A successful sale would help Emirates NBD repay part of the
12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) which it received from the
government in 2008. The bank said in January that it was looking
to begin repayment of the funds.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Mala Pancholia; Writing by David French; Editing
by Andrew Torchia)