DUBAI, March 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest lender, will price a $750 million subordinated bond
later on Monday, a document from lead managers said, with
guidance tightening ahead of launch following good demand from
investors.
Final guidance for the deal, which has a ten-year lifespan
but can be redeemed by the borrower at the end of the fifth
year, has been set at 4.875 percent, having tightened from the
low 5 percent area earlier in the day.
The issue, which will boost ENBD's supplementary or Tier 2
capital, attracted orders from investors worth $2.8 billion, the
document added.
ENBD is arranging the bond issue itself along with Citigroup
, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Societe Generale
and Standard Chartered.
