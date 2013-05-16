UPDATE 1-Rwanda central bank holds repo rate at 6.25 pct
KIGALI, March 29 Rwanda's central bank held its benchmark repo rate at 6.25 percent on Wednesday, governor John Rwangombwa said.
DUBAI May 16 Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender, has mandated banks to arrange investor meetings for a potential Tier 1 bond issue which will boost its core capital, two sources said on Thursday,
The bank has picked itself, along with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank AG, HSBC Holdings, ING Group and Morgan Stanley to arrange roadshows which begin on May 20.
Emirates NBD tapped markets for a $750 million Tier 2, or supplementary capital-boosting subordinated bond in March. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)
PARIS, March 29 Emmanuel Macron, the centrist who is favourite to win the French presidential election in May, said on Wednesday his priority, as Britain starts the process of divorce from the European Union, would be to protect EU citizens.
* Pursuant to a resolution passed at meeting of board on 29 March, a final dividend of RMB0.48 per share for year ended 31 Dec 2016 was proposed Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nzDoJI) Further company coverage: