DUBAI Jan 30 Emirates NBD's board has proposed paying a 25-percent cash dividend for 2012, Dubai's largest lender said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.

This is equivalent to 0.25 dirhams ($0.07) per share and is an increase of 5 percent on 2011.

Emirates NBD is due to report its fourth-quarter and 2012 results on Thursday. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)