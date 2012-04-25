DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's
largest bank by market value, reported a first-quarter profit of
641 million dirhams ($174.51 million), beating analysts
forecasts, as a 50-percent rise in non-interest income and lower
impairments boosted profitability.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Dubai lender
to make a net profit of 567.5 million dirhams for the first
three months of 2012.
However, first-quarter profit was 55 percent lower than the
prior-year period, which was bolstered by a one-off gain on the
stake sale of Network International.
But net profit more than tripled compared with the fourth
quarter of 2011.
Non-interest income jumped nearly 50 percent year-on-year to
909 million dirhams in the first quarter, a company statement
said, helped by a 17 percent increase in core fee income from
the first quarter of 2011.
Impairments fell to 1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter, from
1.4 billion in the prior-year period, but slightly higher than
the previous quarter due to specific provisions in the bank's
corporate portfolio, as well as an increase in provision
allowances.
Lending growth remained flat, while deposits grew 8 percent
from the end of December.
The bank said it remained "cautious" in its outlook and the
external environment remained challenging.
(Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)