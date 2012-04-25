DUBAI, April 25 Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by market value, reported a first-quarter profit of 641 million dirhams ($174.51 million), beating analysts forecasts, as a 50-percent rise in non-interest income and lower impairments boosted profitability.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Dubai lender to make a net profit of 567.5 million dirhams for the first three months of 2012.

However, first-quarter profit was 55 percent lower than the prior-year period, which was bolstered by a one-off gain on the stake sale of Network International.

But net profit more than tripled compared with the fourth quarter of 2011.

Non-interest income jumped nearly 50 percent year-on-year to 909 million dirhams in the first quarter, a company statement said, helped by a 17 percent increase in core fee income from the first quarter of 2011.

Impairments fell to 1.1 billion dirhams in the quarter, from 1.4 billion in the prior-year period, but slightly higher than the previous quarter due to specific provisions in the bank's corporate portfolio, as well as an increase in provision allowances.

Lending growth remained flat, while deposits grew 8 percent from the end of December.

The bank said it remained "cautious" in its outlook and the external environment remained challenging. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)