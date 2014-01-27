* Nelson comfortable with Dubai exposure
* Will wind down some to meet new central bank rules
* 2014 loan growth forecast 7-8 pct - CFO
* No plans for acquisitions until mid-2015 at least - CEO
* Q4 net profit 673 mln dhs vs 626 mln dhs yr-ago
* Misses forecast as provisions jump 40 pct y-o-y
By David French
DUBAI, Jan 27 The new chief executive of
Emirates NBD said he wasn't worried about the bank's
exposure to Dubai and state-linked entities, but it would need
to wind down some of those positions to comply with new
regulations.
Around 38.2 percent of ENBD's total lending of 238.3 billion
dirhams ($64.9 billion) was allocated to the Dubai government at
the end of 2013, according to the bank's latest financial
statement, released on Monday. ENBD, the emirate's largest
lender, is 55.6 percent owned by the state fund Investment Corp
of Dubai.
Links to state borrowers have crimped ENBD's profitability
in recent years. It was forced to set aside billions of dirhams
to cover loan losses following debt restructurings at entities
such as Dubai World and Dubai Group.
That raised questions over the bank's concentration risk. To
prevent the same problem occurring again at lenders in the
United Arab Emirates, the country's central bank outlined new
rules last year which would cap the permitted exposure to
state-linked entities.
Shayne Nelson, in his first public comments since becoming
CEO Jan. 1, said he wasn't worried about how much cash the bank
has committed to state borrowers.
"I'm not uncomfortable with the exposure that we have to
Dubai," Nelson, formerly head of Standard Chartered's
private bank, told reporters on a conference call. "However,
with the new central bank legislation that's on the way around
exposures, we will need to wind some of that down over the next
five years until we get to the required ratios."
Asked whether reductions would include selling loans or not
renewing existing exposure, Nelson said he couldn't talk about
how the bank would deal with a specific client.
Dubai was hit by a real estate crash and debt crises at
state-linked entities at the end of the last decade. The economy
rebounded last year, with the value of the stock market doubling
and house prices growing at one of the fastest rates globally.
ENBD is expecting 2014 loan growth of around 7-8 percent,
finance chief Surya Subramanian said on the call. That is above
the 6-7 percent forecast for the year in October but below the 9
percent recorded in 2013.
However, ENBD is not expected to seek further acquisitions
until it finishes integrating BNP Paribas' Egyptian
assets, which it bought last year, Nelson said. The integration
will take until mid-2015, he said.
The bank, like most larger Gulf lenders, has been looking to
expand to find sources of revenue outside the highly competitive
local markets.
PROVISIONS SPIKE
The improving economic picture helped boost net interest
income, but a 40 percent jump in impairment allowances meant
ENBD's fourth-quarter net profit fell short of forecasts, rising
just 8 percent.
The bank made 673 million dirhams in the three months to
Dec. 31, a statement from the bank said, compared with 626
million dirhams in the same period last year. An average of five
analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 705.9
million dirhams.
Fuelling the profit growth was a 26 percent increase in net
interest income versus the same period a year before, which the
bank attributed to higher lending growth and lower funding
costs. But impairments rose to 1.31 billion dirhams
year-on-year, as the bank took provisions and built up its
coverage ratios.
ENBD's share price slipped 2.1 percent on Monday, part of a
widespread decline that saw the Dubai bourse finish 1.2
percent lower.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
