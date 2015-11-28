DUBAI Nov 28 Dubai will spend billions of
dollars on generating clean energy, the government said on
Saturday, aiming to have solar panels installed on the roofs of
all buildings by 2030.
The fast-growing desert city state of 2.4 million, located
in one of the hottest regions of the world, uses huge amounts of
energy to air-condition its skyscrapers and provide water
supplies through desalination.
The Dubai government will encourage building owners to place
solar panels on their roofs and link them to a network of the
local power utility, Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid
al-Maktoum said in a statement. All Dubai buildings would have
solar cells by 2030.
Dubai also serves as business and technology centre for oil
producing states across the Gulf Arab region, so its plans could
have an impact on energy policy well beyond its borders.
The authorities plan to establish a 100 billion dirham ($27
billion) fund to provide low-cost loans for investors in Dubai's
clean energy sector. The statement did not say where the money
for this or the other energy initiatives would come from.
Dubai plans 500 million dirhams of investment in research
into areas such as integration of smart power grids and energy
efficiency.
It intends to create a tax-free business zone to attract
clean energy companies from around the world, Sheikh Mohammed
said. It has used similar zones to lure foreign investment in
banking, commodities trading and other industries.
A solar park being built in Dubai is to have a generating
capacity of 800 megawatts in April 2017 and 5,000 MW by 2030, or
a quarter of the emirate's energy production in that year. Total
investment in the project is estimated at 50 billion dirhams.
Dubai aims to obtain 7 percent of its energy from relatively
clean sources by 2020, raising that to 25 percent in 2030 and 75
percent in 2050, Sheikh Mohammed said. Energy sources will
include natural gas, solar, clean coal and nuclear; the United
Arab Emirates plans to start up its first nuclear plant in 2017.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Susan Thomas)