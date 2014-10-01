DUBAI Oct 1 Dubai's financial regulator is
seeking court approval to wind up the local arm of Portuguese
financial group Espirito Santo, the latest in a series of
international regulatory actions taken against the family's
collapsed business empire.
The family's problems have been escalating since accounting
irregularities were identified at one of its holdings earlier
this year, leading to a 4.9 billion-euro bailout for Banco
Espirito Santo, once Portugal's largest listed bank, and global
actions to contain the fall-out in multiple jurisdictions.
The Dubai International Financial Centre Court appointed on
Monday Philip Bowers and Neville Kahn of advisory firm Deloitte
as joint provisional liquidators of ES Bankers (Dubai) Ltd
(ESBD), a Dubai Financial Services Authority statement (DFSA)
said.
This came after the regulator was informed ESBD was "no
longer able to meet its obligations and continue as a going
concern", the statement added.
ESBD has been hit by the troubles facing the wider Espirito
Santo Group, with the DFSA saying on Sept. 18 it was freezing
deposits at the bank as its solvency had been "seriously
comprised" by the failure of the group's Swiss unit to repay
deposits.
Switzerland's financial regulator, FINMA, said the following
day that it had initiated bankruptcy proceedings against Banque
Privee Espirito Santo (BPES) due to the family's inability to be
able to recapitalise the business.
FINMA was already investigating BPES with a focus on its
role in distributing securities and financial products to the
wider Espirito Santo group.
The primary function of the Dubai liquidators was to protect
ESBD's assets and those of its clients until a formal winding-up
hearing at the court on Oct. 19, the DFSA statement said.
ESBD was not permitted to deal with retail clients, nor to
accept deposits from UAE clients, said the authority. Depositors
in the bank were informed of the freezing of deposits and would
be notified of the court decision, it said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French and Mark
Potter)