DUBAI, Sept 18 The Dubai Financial Services
Authority (DFSA) said on Thursday it was freezing deposits and
imposing other restrictions on private banker ES Bankers (Dubai)
Ltd (ESBD), part of the Portuguese Espirito Santo family's
troubled empire.
The move is the latest in a series of international
regulatory actions taken against Espirito Santo interests since
Portugal's largest listed lender, Banco Espirito Santo,
was rescued by the state last month.
ESBD, which is owned by the Espirito Santo Financial Group
, has now been restricted from taking or paying
deposits, and it is required to maintain and preserve its
assets, the DFSA, which is the regulator for the Dubai
International Financial Centre (DIFC), said in statement.
The DFSA said ESBD's operations and solvency had been
"seriously compromised", and that it was acting to protect the
interests of depositors and other clients of the bank.
In a separate statement sent to Reuters, the DFSA said it
was looking closely into the relationship between ESBD and the
wider Espirito Santo Group of companies. It said there was a
risk of financial loss to ESBD and its clients.
The regulator had already taken steps after the "rapid onset
of financial difficulties" at the wider group, including placing
restrictions on transfers of assets to other Espirito Santo
companies and requiring a manager to act in place of the board
of directors of the Dubai business effective Aug. 11.
As a DIFC bank, ESBD is not permitted to deal with retail
clients or accept deposits from United Arab Emirates clients,.
The action was taken because of the failure of Banque Privee
Espirito Santo (BPES), a Swiss-domiciled bank also owned by
Espirito Santo Financial Group, to honour contractual
commitments to ESBD and to repay deposits owed to ESBD, the DFSA
said.
Deloitte has been hired to work towards a possible sale of
ESBD's assets, a source told Reuters. Nobody immediately
responded to a telephone call or email to Deloitte.
Switzerland's financial regulator said on Sept. 3 it was
investigating Banque Privee Espirito Santo, which is undergoing
voluntary liquidation, with a focus on its role in distributing
securities and financial products to the wider ES group.
