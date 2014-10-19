* Deloitte appointed to oversee liquidation
DUBAI, Oct 19 A judge in the Dubai International
Financial Centre (DIFC) court approved on Sunday an application
to liquidate ES Bankers (Dubai) Ltd (ESBD), the latest collapse
of a unit of the Portuguese Espirito Santo family's empire.
Espirito Santo's problems have mounted since accounting
irregularities were identified at one of its holdings earlier
this year, leading to a 4.9 billion euro ($6.3 billion) bailout
for Banco Espirito Santo, formerly Portugal's largest
listed bank, and global court actions against the group.
The decision in the United Arab Emirates comes after the
Dubai regulator announced last month it had frozen deposits at
ESBD and imposed other restrictions on the bank to protect
customers after its operations and solvency had been "seriously
compromised."
"In reality, it's impossible for the bank to continue its
business. The bank is indeed insolvent and there are no
countervailing considerations to my mind which would call for
the refusal of an application of the winding up order," Justice
David Steel said at a hearing on Sunday.
The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) on Sept. 29
submitted an application to the DIFC court for the winding up of
ESBD, saying it was no longer able to meet its obligations.
The liquidation of ESBD would be in the best interests of
the DIFC and the bank's 31 creditors, opening the way for them
to try to claim back outstanding debts owed to them by the bank,
said Steel.
ESBD was insolvent in both cashflow and balance sheet terms,
with a liquidity shortfall of around 54 million euros, said Tom
Smith QC of South Square law firm, representing the DFSA.
A Ras Al Khaimah-based creditor of the bank owed around 21
million euros opposed the liquidation, said Ali Ismael
al-Zarouni, chairman of law firm Horizon & Co, representing the
creditor. He said the order would prevent his client from
pursuing separate civil and criminal charges against ESBD.
But Steel said the liquidation would not stop them from
taking separate action.
"The purpose of appointing liquidators is to recover assets
and that should be a source of comfort to opposing creditors,
rather than a source of concern," he said.
Philip Bowers and Neville Kahn of advisory firm Deloitte
will act as joint liquidators of ESBD after being provisionally
appointed to the role by the court last month.
The Dubai bank's future appeared increasingly bleak after
Banque Privee Espirito Santo (BPES), a Swiss-domiciled bank also
owned by Espirito Santo Financial Group and that owed money to
ESBD, went into liquidation on Sept. 19.
The Espirito Santo group's future was dealt another blow on
Friday after a Luxembourg court denied controlled management, a
kind of creditor protection, for the family's two main holding
companies. The two firms are registered in Luxembourg.
The decision means that Rioforte - the family's main holding
company for its non-financial assets - and Espirito Santo
International will go into liquidation. Rioforte is 100 percent
owned by Espirito Santo International.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
