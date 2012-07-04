ABU DHABI, July 4 Revenue at Etihad Airways were
up 31 percent in the second quarter as the Abu Dhabi-based
airline continued to expand its its global network.
The unlisted airline, which recently picked up a 4.99
percent stake in Virgin Australia, said second-quarter
revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $957 million in the same
period last year. It did not provide profit figures.
Passenger numbers in the quarter rose 34 percent to 2.55
million, due to increased capacity and higher seat sales, it
said, with average loadings up 4.6 percentage points at 77.6
percent of capacity.
The government-owned airline has been on an acquisition
drive, taking minority equity stakes in Virgin Australia and Aer
Lingus, and raising to its shareholding in Air Berlin
and Air Seychelles.
The carrier said its route codeshares and partnerships fed
800,000 passengers into Etihad's own network in the last six
months, contributing $281 million.
"I'm attributing the positive earnings to our organic
growth, and at the same time, the benefits of codeshare and
partnerships is kicking in," President and Cief Executive James
Hogan told Reuters after the announcement.
"We see a strong third quarter and we are very focused on
achieving another profit this year," he said.
Etihad, which launched new routes to Basra and Nairobi in
the second quarter, flies to 87 destinations.
The airline's cargo unit contributed quarterly revenues of
$183 million, up 11 percent.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)