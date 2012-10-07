* Q3 revenues $1.3 bln
* Code sharing, partnerships boost passengers
* On track for full-year profitability
* Air Berlin revenue contribution larger than expected
ABU DHABI, Oct 7 Etihad Airways, which has
stakes in Aer Lingus and Virgin Australia, on
Sunday reported 19 percent year-on-year growth in third-quarter
revenues, helped by passenger growth due to code sharing and
partnerships.
Etihad earned revenues of $1.3 billion in the third quarter,
with its seat factor - the number of passengers on flights
divided by the number of available seats - climbing to 81.2
percent, its highest level ever, the Abu Dhabi government-owned
airline said in a statement.
Passenger revenues were boosted by code sharing, in which
two or more airlines share the same flight, and partnerships;
revenues from these two categories jumped 51 per cent to $182
million. The airline's 38 partners created a combined network of
315 destinations, more than any other Middle Eastern carrier,
Etihad said.
Last year the airline carried 8.3 million passengers through
its hub in Abu Dhabi; it is on track to carry 10 million in
2012.
A significant contribution came from Air Berlin, in
which Etihad Airways holds a 29.2 percent stake. The two
airlines' code sharing and joint marketing agreements have
delivered $51 million in revenues to Etihad year-to-date,
surpassing initial full-year estimates, it said.
"Our third quarter saw continued progress across the
business, with all key indicators showing strong performance,
and we remain confident of delivering full-year profitability
based on current market conditions," president and CEO James
Hogan said in the statement. He did not give details of
third-quarter profits.
Etihad plans to take delivery of three new aircraft in the
next three months to support its network expansion.
Cargo revenues in the quarter grew 6 percent to $181
million.