DUBAI Oct 14 Etisalat, the Gulf's
No.2 telecommunications operator, will not completely sell out
of any its foreign markets, the company's chief executive said
on Sunday.
The United Arab Emirates firm, which operates in about 17
countries in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, sold a 9.1
percent stake in Indonesian mobile firm PT XL Axiata
for $510 million in September, but retained a 4.2 percent
holding.
The Indonesian sale, which followed Etisalat's exit from
India, was seen by some analysts as part of a broad push to trim
back underperforming foreign units. But chief executive Ahmad
Julfar insisted on Sunday that the company would retain its
current footprint.
"We are not going to exit any markets," Julfar told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai. "We are
very happy with our international operations, even Africa."
