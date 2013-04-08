* Etisalat makes announcement via its Facebook page
* Does not say whether this will allow Skype-to-phone calls
* Previous Skype ban was unsustainable - analyst
* International calls, texts big income source for UAE
telcos
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, April 8 The United Arab Emirates' top
telecom operator Etisalat has stopped blocking the
website of Skype, the world's No.1 internet-based phone call
provider, although the move could put further pressure on the
state-controlled firm's revenue.
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) providers such as Skype
allow for free internet-to-internet phone calls and messaging,
while tariffs for internet-to-mobile or landline phone calls are
dramatically cheaper than by conventional means.
Skype is owned by Microsoft Corp.
Etisalat, in an announcement made on its Facebook page, said
it had unblocked access to Skype's website on Monday. Such
access had been denied for several years. Reuters was able to
access Skype's website with an Etisalat mobile phone.
The statement did not say whether Skype-to-phone calls were
also now possible and Etisalat did not reply to requests for
more comment. It initially announced it had unblocked access to
Skype's website last week via Twitter, then deleted the tweet.
"It is becoming less sustainable to maintain restrictions on
VoIP because the way people use communications is rapidly
changing," said Matthew Reed, a principal analyst at Informa in
Dubai. "So there is an argument that it's better for operators
to find a way to work with over-the-top internet players such as
Skype, rather than forlornly trying to fight market trends."
Yet allowing these services will mean operators lose a big
chunk of their international call revenues, Reed added.
These are an important source of income in a country where
the vast majority of the population are expatriates and instant
messaging services such as Whatsapp and BlackBerry Messenger
have also eaten into international text revenue.
Skype from the UAE to the United States costs $0.019 per
minute while Etisalat costs $0.58 per minute peak and $0.37 per
minute off-peak, making Skype's rate about 1/19th of Etisalat.
Etisalat, which operates in 15 countries, derived 69 percent
of its 2012 earnings from its home market. It does not break
down revenue numbers into segments such as local and
international calls. The firm made a net profit of $1.84 billion
last year, down 24 percent from a 2009 peak.
The former monopoly and rival operator du are both
majority-owned by UAE government institutions and the
Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has been keen to
protect the companies from competition from VoIP services.
The TRA had said that only Etisalat and du were licensed to
provide VoIP services and the two companies did little to
develop services of their own.
Yet using Skype was already possible in the UAE, with
residents downloading the software via virtual private networks,
app stores or while abroad. Once installed, it could be used
inside the UAE, although Skype-to-phone calls were usually
blocked.