Bill Gross settles Pimco lawsuit for over $81 mln - CNBC
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.
DUBAI Nov 5 UAE's Etisalat has agreed terms with Vivendi to buy the French media conglomerate's 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom for 4.2 billion euros ($5.67 billion).
This will see Etisalat pay Vivendi 3.9 billion euros for the stake, plus a further 300 million euros in 2012 dividends from Maroc Telecom, the United Arab Emirates' No.1 telecom operator said on Tuesday.
Once concluded, the deal will give Etisalat majority control of Morocco's former monopoly operator, which offers fixed-line, mobile and Internet services in the kingdom and also has operations in Burkina Faso, Gabon, Mali and Mauritania.
Etisalat said the deal was subject to regulatory approvals in Morocco.
March 27 Shares in U.S. banks led broader market losses on Monday as the failure of the Republican's healthcare bill intensified investor doubts whether President Donald Trump would be able to deliver on his pro-business policy promises.
BOGOTA, March 27 Voters in Colombia's Tolima province have backed a proposal to ban mining projects in their municipality, a result that raises questions about the future of an AngloGold Ashanti gold exploration in the area.