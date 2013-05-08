ABU DHABI May 8 The United Arab Emirates, a
major financial hub in the Middle East, has revoked the licences
of two money exchange companies for non-compliance with
regulations including rules against money laundering, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
The companies were identified as Al Hilal Exchange and Asia
Exchange Centre.
"The first company had major regulatory and anti-money
laundering compliance violations and the second company had
major regulatory violations," a central bank statement said
without elaborating. Central bank officials did not return calls
seeking further comment.
The UAE, a major oil exporter, has more expatriate workers
than nationals, and the foreigners use exchange houses to remit
money home. There are 114 money exchange firms in the country,
according to the central bank's website.