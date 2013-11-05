BRIEF-Zhong Zhu medical Holding cancels plan on selling 70 pct stake in real estate unit
* Says it canceled plan on selling 70 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based real estate subsidiary
DUBAI Nov 5 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank (FGB) plans to sell a U.S. dollar-denominated, benchmark-sized bond as early as Tuesday and has hired five banks to arrange the offer, a document from lead arrangers showed.
FGB has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings and itself to arrange the bond sale, which is expected to raise at least $500 million for the lender.
Initial price thoughts for the bond, due in Januray 2019, are at 185 basis points over mid-swaps, the document showed. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
ISTANBUL, March 27 Turkey's Akbank said on Monday it was experiencing systems disruptions due to technical reasons and was working to resume services as soon as possible.
DUBAI, March 27 Turkey's Akbank has signed a $1.2 billion equivalent multi-currency and dual-tranche syndicated loan, it said on Monday.