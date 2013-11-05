DUBAI Nov 5 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank (FGB) plans to sell a U.S. dollar-denominated, benchmark-sized bond as early as Tuesday and has hired five banks to arrange the offer, a document from lead arrangers showed.

FGB has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC Holdings and itself to arrange the bond sale, which is expected to raise at least $500 million for the lender.

Initial price thoughts for the bond, due in Januray 2019, are at 185 basis points over mid-swaps, the document showed. (Reporting by David French; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)