BRIEF-Terraform Power reports court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison
DUBAI Oct 1 Abu Dhabi-listed First Gulf Bank launched a five-year,$650 million bond at 210 basis points over midswaps, arranging banks said on Monday.
FGB is issuing the bond under its $3.5 billion euro medium term notes programme. Citi, National Bank of Abu Dhabi , HSBC, Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank are arranging the deal.
* Terraform Global announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison