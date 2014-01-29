ABU DHABI Jan 29 Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank
on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 19
percent aided by strong investment returns and gains arising
from a real estate recovery.
The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family,
made a net profit of 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) for the
three months ended December 31, compared with 1.15 billion
dirhams in the prior-year period, it said in a statement.
FGB's board recommended a cash dividend of one dirham per
share and 30 percent in bonus shares for 2013. The cash
component of the dividend is higher than the 0.83 dirhams a
share it paid in 2012.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
