ABU DHABI Oct 2 Abu Dhabi-listed Finance House
has appointed Robert Mohamed, previously the top
investment banker at National Bank of Abu Dhabi, as
its chief investment officer, the firm said on Tuesday.
Mohamed, who was also the head of debt capital markets at
NBAD previously, joined Finance House on Tuesday, a company
spokesman said.
Finance House was planing to buy privately-owned
investment bank CAPM Investment to expand into investment
banking and asset management, three sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters in March.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Dinesh Nair)