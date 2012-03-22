By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 22 Abu Dhabi-listed Finance
House is to buy privately-owned investment bank CAPM
Investment to expand into investment banking and asset
management, three sources familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
Under an agreement between the two parties, Finance House
will acquire CAPM's investment banking and asset management
licence, offering a premium of between 5 to 10 percent to the
value of those businesses, one of the sources said speaking on
condition of anonymity.
CAPM was capitalised at 100 million dirhams ($27.2 million).
Its liquid assets are estimated at around 40 million dirhams
while the brokerage business is valued at around 55 to 60
million dirhams, the source said. However, the brokerage
business is excluded from the deal as it will be wound up.
"It is a done deal between the two companies. The UAE
Central Bank's approval is awaited," a second source said
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"The acquisition helps Finance House to complete its
portfolio and offer investment products, advisory etc under the
investment bank umbrella," the source added.
A third source said Finance House was most likely to merge
CAPM with its DIFC-based (Dubai International Financial
Centre)unit, Finance House Capital, although a final decision on
this is yet to be taken.
The sources declined to be named as the deal has not been
made public yet. Finance House officials declined to comment. A
CAPM official, who declined to be identified, said the company's
shareholders approved the sale on Monday.
Investment banks and brokerages in the Gulf Arab region are
under pressure to consolidate as slumping market turnover and
weak asset values put their survival in doubt.
Ninety brokerages are licenced to trade the two domestic
bourses in the United Arab Emirates, Dubai Financial Market
and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange,
according to the Securities and Commodities Authority.
But this number may now have fallen by more than half as
many of them have asked for their licences to be suspended or
have shut themselves down completely, securities analysts say.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Jane
Merriman)