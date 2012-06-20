DUBAI, June 20 Dubai's Emirates airline
, the largest customer of Airbus' A380 superjumbo,
plans to lease aircraft under an arrangement with a financing
firm which intends to issue bond-type certificates to fund
delivery of the planes.
Doric Nimrod Air Finance Alpha is eyeing a
possible issue of dollar-denominated Enhanced Equipment Trust
Certificates (EETCs) to finance aircraft to be leased to
Emirates.
Goldman Sachs Inc has been mandated by DNA2 to
arrange investor meetings ahead of the potential issuance
starting in London on June 22 before moving to the United
States, according to an announcement from the bank on Tuesday.
Any subsequent transaction, which will be open to qualified
institutional investors in the United States, will be subject to
market conditions.
An EETC is a financial security used in aircraft finance
where the airline gets ownership of the planes on maturity of
the certificates. The transactions are similar to a form of
secured debt financing like mortgages.
No details on size or tenor of the anticipated issue were
available.
Emirates, one of the world's biggest airlines by passenger
numbers, will make lease payments to DNA2 to cover the cost of
funding, and pay the coupon to certificate holders.
"Anyone who buys the bonds is essentially taking a view on
Emirates making the lease payments on time in order for Doric to
pay the holders," said a regional banker, declining to be
identified.
The airline ordered 90 A380 aircraft in 2010, of which 21
had been delivered by May this year.
Despite a slowdown in 2011 when the company posted a 72
percent drop in net profit, Emirates expects to continue seeking
out new routes to sustain its fast pace of
growth.
Last week, Emirates, which is unrated, repaid a $550 million
Islamic bond, or sukuk, in full at maturity.
