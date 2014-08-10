BRIEF-MTGE Investment reports on AGNC Investment
* MTGE Investment Corp. Announces AGNC Investment Corp. may invest in MTGE Investment Corp. common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABU DHABI Aug 10 Dubai-based Emirates District Cooling (Emicool) said on Sunday it had signed a $245 million, 12-year facility with Dubai Islamic Bank to refinance existing debt and fund its expansion.
Emicool, a venture between Dubai Investments and Union Properties, offers cooling services in some areas of the emirate and has an installed capacity of 330,000 tonnes of refrigerant. It did not reveal pricing details of the facility.
The company has said it plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and Qatar in coming years. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* MTGE Investment Corp. Announces AGNC Investment Corp. may invest in MTGE Investment Corp. common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reaffirms its full year 2017 financial and operational outlook