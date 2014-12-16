DUBAI Dec 16 Abu Dhabi's new financial free
zone has engaged Hector Sants, a former investment banker who
headed Britain's financial services regulator, to advise it as
the zone prepares to begin operating.
Sants will advise the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) until
at least mid-2015 on areas including the creation of its
regulatory framework and its strategy, the ADGM said in a
statement on Tuesday.
He was chief executive of Britain's Financial Services
Authority during the global financial crisis and left in 2012,
shortly before the body was abolished by the government as part
of regulatory reforms. Sants has held senior posts at Barclays
, Credit Suisse and UBS.
Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, outlined
plans in May last year for the ADGM, which is to have its own
administration, court system and tax incentives to attract banks
and companies from around the world.
In its first phase, the ADGM will be a broad-based financial
services hub centred around asset management, private banking
and wealth management, it said last week. It expects to receive
its first licence applications from financial institutions next
year.
