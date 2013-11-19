* Goldman, StanChart, NBAD, FGB, DIB to arrange sale-sources
* Aldar looking to sell sukuk before year-end - sources
* Co has $1.25 bln bond maturing in May 2014
(Adds debt details, background)
By Stanley Carvalho and Dinesh Nair
ABU DHABI, Nov 19 Aldar Properties,
Abu Dhabi's largest property developer, has hired five banks to
arrange the sale of a benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, to
refinance debt, three banking sources aware of the matter said.
The proposed bond sale would be Aldar's first since it
completed its Abu Dhabi government-backed merger with Sorouh
Real Estate in June to create the second-largest listed property
firm in the United Arab Emirates and one of the biggest in the
Middle East, with assets of $13 billion.
The majority state-owned firm has hired National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, First Gulf Bank Dubai Islamic Bank
, Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs Inc
, the sources said, requesting anonymity because the
information is not yet public.
Aldar plans to issue the sukuk before year-end, the sources
added. Benchmark-sized typically means that the size of a bond
will be at least $500 million.
"Post-merger, Aldar is adopting prudent and strategic
measures to refinance and pay its debt, and a sukuk issuance is
a logical step with the markets looking good," one banking
source involved in the deal said.
A spokesman for Aldar in Abu Dhabi declined to comment.
When it was struggling during Abu Dhabi's property market
crash, Aldar received government support worth around $10
billion, to be paid in instalments over time, in exchange for
assets including Abu Dhabi's Formula One track, a Ferrari-themed
amusement park and residential property developments.
The firm is committed to reducing its debt pile, Chief
Financial Officer Greg Fewer had said in a conference call after
posting third-quarter results.
Aldar's debt at the end of third quarter was 11.3 billion
dirhams ($3.1 billion) maturing over the next 12 months, some of
which the company plans to refinance, Fewer had said. It has a
$1.25 billion bond maturing in May 2014.
Aldar also refinanced two bank facilities totaling 4 billion
dirhams, reducing its cost of borrowing significantly. These
loans are currently undrawn and will be used for refinancing
purposes.
The firm made a third-quarter profit of 407.5 million
dirhams, nearly double the profit made a year ago
Real estate prices in Abu Dhabi dropped 50 percent from
their 2008 peak after a property bubble burst, causing many
proposed developments to be stalled or scrapped.
While there are still fears of oversupply in the market,
prices have begun to recover in recent months, helping Aldar's
shares to nearly double in value year-to-date, according to
Thomson Reuters data. The shares fell 0.4 percent in the Abu
Dhabi bourse on Tuesday.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Editing by Jane Baird and Mark Potter)