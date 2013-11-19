* Goldman, StanChart, NBAD, FGB, DIB to arrange sale-sources

* Aldar looking to sell sukuk before year-end - sources

* Co has $1.25 bln bond maturing in May 2014 (Adds debt details, background)

By Stanley Carvalho and Dinesh Nair

ABU DHABI, Nov 19 Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's largest property developer, has hired five banks to arrange the sale of a benchmark-sized Islamic bond, or sukuk, to refinance debt, three banking sources aware of the matter said.

The proposed bond sale would be Aldar's first since it completed its Abu Dhabi government-backed merger with Sorouh Real Estate in June to create the second-largest listed property firm in the United Arab Emirates and one of the biggest in the Middle East, with assets of $13 billion.

The majority state-owned firm has hired National Bank of Abu Dhabi, First Gulf Bank Dubai Islamic Bank , Standard Chartered and Goldman Sachs Inc , the sources said, requesting anonymity because the information is not yet public.

Aldar plans to issue the sukuk before year-end, the sources added. Benchmark-sized typically means that the size of a bond will be at least $500 million.

"Post-merger, Aldar is adopting prudent and strategic measures to refinance and pay its debt, and a sukuk issuance is a logical step with the markets looking good," one banking source involved in the deal said.

A spokesman for Aldar in Abu Dhabi declined to comment.

When it was struggling during Abu Dhabi's property market crash, Aldar received government support worth around $10 billion, to be paid in instalments over time, in exchange for assets including Abu Dhabi's Formula One track, a Ferrari-themed amusement park and residential property developments.

The firm is committed to reducing its debt pile, Chief Financial Officer Greg Fewer had said in a conference call after posting third-quarter results.

Aldar's debt at the end of third quarter was 11.3 billion dirhams ($3.1 billion) maturing over the next 12 months, some of which the company plans to refinance, Fewer had said. It has a $1.25 billion bond maturing in May 2014.

Aldar also refinanced two bank facilities totaling 4 billion dirhams, reducing its cost of borrowing significantly. These loans are currently undrawn and will be used for refinancing purposes.

The firm made a third-quarter profit of 407.5 million dirhams, nearly double the profit made a year ago

Real estate prices in Abu Dhabi dropped 50 percent from their 2008 peak after a property bubble burst, causing many proposed developments to be stalled or scrapped.

While there are still fears of oversupply in the market, prices have begun to recover in recent months, helping Aldar's shares to nearly double in value year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters data. The shares fell 0.4 percent in the Abu Dhabi bourse on Tuesday.

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Editing by Jane Baird and Mark Potter)