ABU DHABI Oct 22 First Gulf Bank, UAE's second largest lender by market value, posted a 15-percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped mainly by higher income at its core businesses.

The lender, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi's ruling family, made a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($287 million) for the three month period ending September 30, compared with 920.35 million dirhams in the prior-year period, a bank statement said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated an average profit of 1.02 billion dirhams for the third quarter.

Profit for the first nine months of the year grew 12 percent over the same period last year to 3.0 billion dirhams, FGB said.

Net interest and Islamic financing income grew to 1.40 billion dirhams in the third quarter, up 4 percent over the prior year period.

Provisions for impairments, the money set aside to meet future loan losses, increased 5 percent in the third quarter to 398.6 million dirhams. Total provisions in the nine month period stood at 1.22 billion dirhams, down 2 percent compared with the same period last year.

FGB's loan book grew 9 percent ending September to 114.4 billion dirhams compared with 104.7 billion dirhams in December 2011, while deposits grew 6 percent to 109.8 billion dirhams in the same period.

Earlier this month, FGB sold $650 million in five-year bonds, becoming the first major Gulf borrower to issue since the traditional summer lull, taking advantage of healthy investor demand for regional debt.

FGB shares closed up 0.1 percent on the Abu Dhabi bourse before the results. They are up 29-percent year-to-date. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Helen Massy-Beresford)