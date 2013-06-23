ABU DHABI, June 23 First Gulf Bank (FGB),
UAE's second largest bank by market capitalisation, has acquired
a consumer financial services firm from debt-laden investment
firm Dubai Group for 601 million dirhams ($163.6 million), it
said on Sunday.
The acqusiition of Dubai First, which specialises in
liability and credit card products, helps FGB expand its
customer base in the United Arab Emirates, the lender said in a
statement.
The sale is part of Dubai Group's efforts to address its
debt as it restructures $10 billion of laibilities with
creditors, Fadel al-Ali, the firm's chief executive said in the
statement.
A unit of Dubai Holding, the investment arm of
Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai Group
has a portfolio of mainly financial services assets bought
during the boom years of the mid-2000s, but which have plunged
in value since the 2008 global financial crisis.