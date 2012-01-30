* FGB 2011 net profit 3.70 bln dirhams - statement
* Q4 provisions 303.7 mln dirhams
* Cash dividend of 1 dirham per share, one-for-one bonus
share issue proposed
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Jan 30 First Gulf Bank
, Abu Dhabi's second-largest bank by market
capitalisation, on Monday beat analysts' expectations with an 18
percent rise in fourth-quarter profits, driven by interest
income and Islamic financing.
The bank made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($278.5
million) in the final three months of 2011, up from 865.2
million dirhams in the same period of 2010.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net profit of
837.7 million dirhams for the quarter.
Full-year net profit for 2011 was 3.71 billion dirhams, up 8
percent on 2010.
The bank booked provisions of 303.7 million dirhams in
fourth quarter, taking full-year provisions to 1.55 billion
dirhams, it said.
Loans and advances grew 10 percent to 104.7 billion dirhams
in 2011 while deposits grew 5 percent to 103.5 billion dirhams.
Total assets stood at 157.5 billion dirhams ending December
2011, up 12 percent over that of December 2010.
FGB's board has proposed a cash dividend of 1 dirham per
share and a bonus share issue where each existing share will be
eligible for one new share, the statement said.
The bank raised $200 million through a two-year bilateral
loan from an international bank in third quarter 2011, the
statement said, without giving details.
FGB shares did not trade on Monday following a 1 percent
gain on Sunday.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)