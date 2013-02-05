DUBAI Feb 5 Emirates airline, which has multi-million dollar sponsorship deals with FIFA and Arsenal football club, inked a five-year partnership with Formula One motor racing on Tuesday, beginning this year.

Emirates Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, who announced the sponsorship deal alongside Formula One commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone, said it was worth "millions of dollars" but gave no specifics.

The Dubai government-owned carrier also has shirt sponsorship deals with Italy's AC Milan and French club Paris St-Germain.

