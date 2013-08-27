ABU DHABI Aug 27 Abu Dhabi named a chairman and
the board for a new financial free zone it hopes will attract
top global banks and financial firms when it launches in the
fourth quarter.
The oil-rich emirate outlined plans in May for the zone on
an island near its downtown area that will have its own
administration, court system and tax incentives.
The zone is seen as a challenge to neighbouring city state
Dubai, which has prospered as the top financial centre in the
region for nearly a decade.
Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh, chairman of green energy firm Masdar,
chief executive of state-owned Dolphin Energy and the deputy
chairman of Abu Dhabi Media, was named chairman of the Global
Marketplace Abu Dhabi (GMAD).
The board includes Mohammed Darwish Mohamed al Khouri, a
board member of Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and
executive director of internal equities at Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority (ADIA), one of the world's largest sovereign wealth
funds.
Other members include Ali Majid Mubarak al-Mansouri,
chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Authority, Ibrahim Obeid
al-Zaabi, deputy chief executive for issuance and legal affairs
at market regulator Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA),
and Mohammad Naim al-Qubaisi, a director at the Department of
Economic Development in Abu Dhabi.
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by David Cowell)