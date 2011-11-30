DUBAI Nov 30 The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday it was setting up a 10 billion dirham ($2.7 billion) fund to help pay debts of some low-income citizens, state news agency WAM said.

The agency also reported that President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahayan ordered to double the salaries of some state employees in judiciary, health and education sectors from January, 2012 to mark the 40th anniversary of the founding of the UAE.