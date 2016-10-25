ABU DHABI Oct 25 Abu Dhabi Financial Group
(ADFG), on Tuesday launched a $200 million fund to invest in
Gulf equities, the first fund on the Abu Dhabi Global Market
(ADGM).
ADGM, the emirate's financial free zone, allows fund
managers to set up funds for all types of investors.
Some 170 local and international companies have been
licensed to operate at ADGM since it opened in October last
year.
Privately owned ADFG, which currently has $4.7 billion in
assets under management, has invested in real estate in London
and Eastern Europe and is targeting undervalued opportunities in
Gulf markets through its Goldilocks Fund, Chief Executive Jassim
Alseddiqi said.
"The fund provides access to investors providing a
pioneering investment strategy called 'constructive activism',"
he said.
Constructive activism, a new concept in the gulf region
means investors take a minority stake in companies and help them
to restructure and develop their businesses, he said.
Over the last year, ADFG's capital markets arm, Integrated
Capital, has invested in a similar strategy, delivering returns
of more than 120 percent, he added.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; editing by Jason Neely)