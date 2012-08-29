* Oversight of sector to move from central bank to SCA
* Rules aim to protect investors
* But critics say they could hit UAE's role as fund hub
* May raise costs, reduce attractiveness of Dubai
* Fund managers hoping for further revisions
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Aug 29 By introducing new rules on the
sale of foreign funds, the United Arab Emirates aims to shield
its investors from losses as global markets struggle. But the
country risks damaging its role as a hub for asset management in
the region.
The rules, which will take effect on an unspecified date
when they are published in the official gazette, transfer
primary responsibility for overseeing investment funds to the
Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), the national
financial reguator, from the central bank.
They cover both the promotion and sale of foreign funds in
the UAE, and requirements for offering and launching new local
funds. Collectively they mark one of the biggest changes in UAE
financial regulation since the country's corporate debt crisis
erupted in 2009.
The UAE is the main financial centre in the Gulf, and is
used by investors from countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait
to channel money, so the regulatory changes could potentially
affect fund flows throughout the region.
But since their release in July, the new rules have been
criticised by industry experts who argue that the stringent
approval process for selling foreign funds, and the fact that
the regulations require fund managers to treat sophisticated
institutional clients in much the same way as retail investors,
could prompt asset management firms to leave the country.
"Overall the new regulations represent a missed opportunity
to implement a robust regulatory regime that would have
encouraged the development of the nascent funds industry in the
UAE," said Kai Schneider, head of the investment funds practice
in the Middle East and Africa at law firm Latham & Watkins.
The SCA's Chief Executive Officer Abdullah al-Turifi, in a
statement posted on its website, said the rules were a positive
step that would help to boost corporate investment and attract
foreign investment into the UAE.
SCA executives were not available for comment on fund
managers' concerns despite repeated efforts by Reuters to
contact them.
GROWTH
Comprehensive figures for the size of fund sales in the UAE
are not available; companies view the size of their sales as
professional secrets. But fund managers estimate billions of
dollars of sales are conducted each year.
Activity has been boosted by the creation in the middle of
the last decade of the Dubai International Financial Centre, a
tax-free zone where more than 100 major international financial
firms are based.
Most fund-related activity in the UAE focuses on selling
foreign funds to wealthy Gulf investors, which include
sophisticated institutions such as sovereign wealth funds and
family firms as well as affluent individuals.
The region is therefore a major revenue driver for global
mutual fund firms, hedge funds and private equity players. By
contrast, local asset management firms which focus on investing
their money within the Gulf have struggled to generate returns
and attract investor interest.
Under the new rules, foreign funds seeking to sell products
in the UAE will now have to obtain approval from the SCA, a
process which fund managers expect to involve more
administrative work and compliance requirements, and therefore
more time and costs. This could prompt some fund sponsors to
market and sell their products offshore in order to fall outside
the remit of the regulations.
That could limit the SCA's ability to monitor the market and
run counter to the regulations' goal of protecting investors.
"The Investment Funds Regulation may, instead of affording
UAE investors enhanced protections, cause them to take their
chances with foreign regulatory regimes," law firm Clifford
Chance wrote in a note to its clients.
The law firm said the planned regulatory regime would
resemble that of Saudi Arabia, a market which foreign fund
operators have found difficult to navigate. Many Saudi investors
have ended up travelling outside their country to seek
investment services.
The new rules also lack clarity on who should go to the
regulator to obtain approval for the fund - the asset manager
itself or the distributor of the fund, which in most cases is a
commercial bank operating in the UAE. This ambiguity could
potentially cause legal problems and higher costs.
"I think that one of the questions remains - from reading
the paper - is who has responsibility for gaining fund
approval," said Daniel Rudd, HSBC Asset Management's Middle East
& North Africa head.
Rudd said HSBC's asset management arm currently distributed
about 35 funds in the UAE, and it was not clear who would
shoulder the burden of fees associated with SCA approval.
The new regulations do not apply to insurance products,
private investment portfolios and employee benefit schemes in
the UAE. Retail investors in the UAE rely heavily on such
products, so excluding them from the regulations worries some
industry participants.
"The banks could end up selling insurance-linked products as
they are not subject to the regulations. That's something we
have brought to the notice of the SCA," said a senior asset
management executive, declining to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
BLOW TO DIFC
Funds based in the DIFC will be subject to the new rules in
the same way as other funds in the UAE, and this could reduce
the attractiveness of the DIFC for foreign firms.
Under the DIFC's regime, regulatory requirements have been
softer, and therefore less costly, for fund sales to big
professional clients than they have been for sales to retail
investors. Fund managers fear that under the new national rules,
they will be required to treat both kinds of investors in much
the same way, raising costs.
"The DIFC will likely find it harder to lure fund sponsors
and managers to set up shop in the free zone," Latham & Watkins'
Schneider said.
Competing financial hubs in the region, such as the Qatar
Financial Centre, might benefit by attracting companies from the
DIFC.
Many fund managers, noting that the new rules were adjusted
after they were originally proposed about a year and a half ago,
are still hopeful that there will be further revisions which
meet some of the industry's concerns.
"If we look at the draft rules from last year, some of the
provisions which were of major concern to the industry have been
amended or removed," Rudd said.
"If you have a regulator who is willing to listen to
concerns, it's always a positive factor."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)