ABU DHABI, March 24 The Shah gas project which
began operations this year in the United Arab Emirates will
achieve full production in the second quarter, earlier than
expected, a top company official said on Tuesday.
"Initial production from the field started in January and
currently we are in the process of ramping up production to full
capacity, which we expect to achieve during quarter two," Saif
Ahmed al Ghafli, chief executive of Al Hosn Gas, told an
industry conference in Abu Dhabi.
Al Hosn Gas is the Shah gas development joint venture in
which the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) holds a 60
percent share and U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum the
other 40 percent.
In January the chief executive of Adnoc said the project was
expected to reach full capacity by end-2015.
The multi-billion dollar project is meant to produce usable
gas from Shah's high-sulphur field.
The project is expected to process around 1 billion cubic
feet per day (bcf/d) of sour gas into 0.5 bcf/d of usable gas in
the remote desert and is vital for keeping the UAE supplied with
fuel and reducing its growing gas imports.
The success of the Shah gas project will spur other regional
gas development projects and a slew of similar projects are
already lined up by Adnoc in the UAE, said Ghafli.
