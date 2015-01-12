ABU DHABI Jan 12 The United Arab Emirates' Shah
gas project has started operations and is expected to reach full
capacity by year end, the head of state-run Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday.
The multi-billion dollar, technically challenging project
with U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum is meant to produce
usable gas from Shah's high-sulphur field.
"Successful commissioning of Shah gas project has started...
We look forward to reaching full capacity this year," ADNOC
Chief Executive Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi told an energy event
in Abu Dhabi.
The project to process around 1 billion cubic feet a day
(bcf/d) of sour gas into 0.5 bcf/d of usable gas in the remote
desert is vital for keeping the UAE supplied with fuel and
reducing its growing gas imports.
As well as gas for industry and power generation, Shah will
produce significant volumes of condensate, a light oil that can
be used to make vehicle fuels.
"With the Shah gas development start-up we will see the UAE
accounting for almost five percent of global sulphur
production," the UAE energy minister Suhail bin Mohammed
al-Mazrouei said at the same event.
The UAE had said it plans to produce 22,000 tonnes of
sulphur a day by 2015, which positions it to be a leading world
sulphur exporter.
Sulphur is used in the manufacturing of fertilisers and
sulphuric acid, which is used in oil refining, wastewater
processing and mineral extraction.
ADNOC holds a 60 percent share in the Shah gas development
joint venture, called Al Hosn Gas, while Occidental holds 40
percent.
(Reporting by Maha El Dahan; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing
by Michael Urquhart)